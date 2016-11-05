5 Things To Know: Knicks Look for 2 in a Row in Sunday Matinee

12:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: 1050 AM

5 Things To Know:

1. Friday night’s homecoming for Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah was just what the doctor ordered for the orange and blue. The Knicks rallied around their new teammates and jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter in Chicago and staved off an improved Bulls squad to capture a 117-104 win. Statistically, New York put together a masterpiece on Friday by shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent behind the arc, registering 32 assists, and only committing five turnovers. After two straight losses, New York returned to the win column to improve to 2-3 on the season.

2. After being held to just three points and without a made field goal against Houston, Kristaps Porzingis bounced back in a major way on Friday night. The second-year man paced the Knicks with a team-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor. He was aggressive early and often, which provided New York the necessary jolt of offense at his position. Another trend to watch is the all-around game of Rose. In his best outing since arriving in New York, Rose dished out more assists on Friday than his three previous games combined.

3. Lance Thomas did not dress on Friday night due to a sprained left ankle. His status is unclear for Sunday’s matinee against the Jazz.

4. The Utah Jazz was the summer flavor for the up-and-coming pick among NBA pundits. There is some validity to the hype considering Utah won 40 games despite missing Dante Exum (ACL). The extremely young Jazz established themselves as a stifling defensive unit (top 10 defensive rating) with Rudy Gobert protecting the paint (No. 2 in opponents points in the paint). This summer, Utah was aggressive in landing George Hill, acquiring Joe Johnson, Boris Diaw, and of course welcoming back Exum.

5. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Jazz fans as the team is lacking consistency through a 3-3 mark thus far. Case in point: The Jazz cruised past the Spurs in San Antonio 106-91 and then suffered a 14-point defeat to the Spurs on Friday night. One of the obvious issues for Utah is the absence of its best player, Gordon Hayward. The Jazz forward has yet to play a game in 2016-17 with a broken finger on his non-shooting hand. According to media reports, Hayward is set to make his season debut against the Knicks in the Sunday matinee. Diaw has also missed two straight games while suffering from a right leg contusion. On Sunday, Utah begins a five-game road trip starting in New York.