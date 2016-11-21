5 Things To Know: Knicks Host Blazers Looking to Remain Hot at MSG

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks may have recorded their best victory of the season in a 104-94 win over the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta entered the game as the No. 1 team in the league in defensive rating but New York managed to outscore the Hawks in every quarter while reaching the century mark on 47.7 percent shooting from the floor. Despite missing Joakim Noah (sickness), New York’s starting five carried the offensive load with a combined 86 points. The Knicks are building momentum at Madison Square Garden, racking up four straight wins and now the team holds a 6-7 overall record, good for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

2. At Monday’s practice session, head coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed that Noah and Lance Thomas (ankle) are listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s contest against the Trail Blazers. Noah did not participate in the Knicks practice session.

3. Some statistics to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday’s contest at MSG is Carmelo Anthony’s true shooting percentage and his efficiency over New York’s last five outings. Anthony’s true shooting percentage is at a career-high 57.5 percent and the All-Star has been extremely efficient over his last five games, connecting on 48.4 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent behind the 3-point line on seven attempts per game in that time span.

4. A surprise team a season ago, the Trail Blazers are on a mission to return to the playoffs and improve on the Western Conference semifinals finish from 2015-16. Portland added depth to this year’s squad by signing Evan Turner in free agency, matching Allen Crabbe’s offer sheet, inking Festus Ezeli, and retaining Meyers Leonard. Entering this season, optimism was extremely high for Terry Stotts’ young group but the first 15 games have revealed some inconsistency. At 8-7, the Trail Blazers sit in the seventh spot in the Western Conference and have been unable to gain traction, losing three of their last four games. The Trail Blazers are a solid offensive team, ranking 11th in offensive rating, eighth in effective field goal percentage, and in the top five in 3-pointers attempted and made in the NBA. Defense is a different story for Portland. The northwest team is last in the league in defensive efficiency and 28th in opponents points scored by allowing 112.2 per game.

5. The Trail Blazers snapped a three-game slide in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon. In the road win, Portland tallied an impressive 129 points, hit 57.6 percent from the floor, and connected on 15-of-36 shots from deep. C.J. McCollum was the offensive catalyst with 33 points and six long bombs in 31 minutes of action. Turner jumped off the pine to score 19 points, Damian Lillard added 18, and Leonard grabbed 11 rebounds. Portland is in the midst of a five-game road trip that will conclude in Cleveland on Wednesday night with a matchup against the defending champs.