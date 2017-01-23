5 Things to Know: Knicks Hit the Road for Road Contest Against Pacers

8:00 PM EST | Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV: TNT

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The second encounter between New York and Phoenix resulted in a 107-105 narrow victory for the Suns. After the Knicks captured a late fourth quarter lead, the Suns’ Devin Booker scored seven points in the final two minutes to provide his squad with the advantage. Down two points, Carmelo Anthony received a glimpse of daylight to launch a 3-pointer for the win at the buzzer but the shot rimmed out and the Knicks fell in consecutive games at MSG.

2. Anthony is in the midst of a solid stretch on the offensive side of the floor. Over his last five games, Anthony has scored at least 30 points in three of those outings while averaging 25.2 points per game. The efficiency of Anthony’s scoring output is impressive, considering he is shooting 50 percent from the floor and 51.6 percent behind the arc on 6.2 attempts. Additionally, Anthony is averaging six trips to the charity stripe during the five-game sample size.

3. Derrick Rose has also elevated his play since returning to the team on January 10. The Knicks point guard is averaging 21.7 points on 51.2 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last seven games.

4. After winning seven of eight games, the Pacers have lost two straight games to the Jazz and Lakers. George Hill and Gordon Hayward scored 57 combined to knock off Indiana on Saturday night. Despite the recent skid, the Pacers have posted a 7-3 mark over their last 10 and are holding onto the seventh spot in the latest Eastern Conference standings. Indiana is half a game behind the Hornets and one game back from the Wizards, who currently hold the fifth position. Pacers guard Rodney Stuckey is out for tonight’s contest due to a left hamstring strain.

5. In the first meeting between the two teams, New York captured a 118-111 victory powered by a combined 80 points from Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony, and Kristaps Porzingis. Indiana returned the favor on December 20 by cruising to a 123-109 win on January 7. Six Pacers registered double figures in points during the second contest while the home team hit 50 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent behind the arc. After tonight’s contest, the fourth matchup will take place late in the season on March 14 at Madison Square Garden.