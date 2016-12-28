5 Things To Know: The Knicks Hit the Road, Face Hawks in Atlanta

7:30 PM EST | Phillips Arena

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks won two of three at Madison Square Garden following the long west coast road. This past week, New York topped Indiana on Tuesday night before a convincing win over the Magic on Thursday evening. In the final contest of the homestand, the Knicks rallied late in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback in a narrow 119-114 defeat. Carmelo Anthony shook off the rust in the first half to post a team-high 29 points, Derrick Rose scored 25 points, and Kristaps Porzingis posted 22 and recorded four swats. New York’s work at the Mecca was notable over the week as the team is 11-5 in home games this year.

2. Courtney Lee (sore right wrist) and Maurice Ndour (sprained right ankle) did not practice on Tuesday night. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said Lee should be available for Wednesday’s contest despite the wrist issues the past couple of weeks.

3. The first matchup between the two teams netted a positive result for the Knicks. On November 20, New York received a big performance from Anthony as he scored 31 points in a 104-94 victory. Porzingis added 19 points and 11 boards to help the Knicks knock off a hot Atlanta team early in the season. The Knicks defense held the Hawks to just 40 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent behind the arc. With the victory, New York improved to 5-2 at home and earned the first win of the season series.

4. Dwight Howard returned from a three-game absence due to back tightness on Monday night. Howard was solid by registering a double-double (20 points and 12 rebounds) in only 21 minutes of court time. His presence led to a boost on the glass, considering Atlanta outrebounded Minnesota 46-40 but suffered a 14-point loss in Minnesota.

5. The Hawks were searching for some momentum following a win in Denver on Friday. However, Atlanta was dropped on Monday when the Timberwolves secured a 104-90 victory. Minnesota nailed 48.4 percent from long distance en route to the home win. The Hawks dropped to 15-16 overall and now the team sits in sixth place in the latest Eastern Conference standings. Since the two teams met in late November, Atlanta is just 6-12 while the Knicks has reeled off a 10-7 mark to reach the fifth spot.