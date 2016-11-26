5 Things To Know: Knicks Go For 4 Straight Wins in Charlotte

7:00 PM EST | Spectrum Center

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. There was no post-Thanksgiving Day daze from the Hornets, Knicks, and The Garden crowd on Friday night. All parties involved showed up in a back-and-forth affair that resulted in a 113-111 overtime victory for New York. The Hornets sizeable lead was sliced and lost when the Knicks rallied on a 22-4 run to conclude the third frame and they took a lead into the fourth quarter. The game featured 22 lead changes and 17 times it was tied as New York handed Charlotte its fourth straight defeat. On the flip side, the Knicks improved to 8-7, jumped over the .500 mark since October, and recorded its sixth straight win at The Mecca. Both teams shot nearly the same percentages from the floor but New York was more efficient from the 3-point line by hitting 39.3 percent in the win.

2. Carmelo Anthony delivered early and often in Friday’s thrilling victory. The 32-year old registered his best game of the season by scoring 35 points on 56 percent shooting from the field and 3-of-6 behind the arc. He scored 16 in the first quarter to pace the home squad. Of course, the play of the game was the fading jumper from Anthony over Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to secure the win for the orange and blue. Anthony took advantage of the second game-winning attempt after his shot in regulation just rimmed in and out. A final glance at the box score also reveals Anthony’s impact on the glass as he racked up 14 boards and he dished out five assists in a well-rounded effort.

3. Joakim Noah returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing two games due to illness. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said he would monitor Noah’s conditioning throughout the game to determine the amount of minutes he would play the big man. Noah started the contest and finished with six points and eight boards in 18 minutes of court time. Hornacek and the coaching staff will most likely keep a close eye on Noah in this back-to-back situation.

4. Charlotte’s staring forward Marvin Williams suffered a hyperextended knee in Friday’s game at MSG. Frank Kaminsky ended up playing starter-type of minutes with nearly 40 minutes of logged time on the floor last night. Hornets head coach Steve Clifford could turn to Spencer Hawes to help offset the loss of Williams and the starters will be announced closer to tipoff at 7 PM.

5. While the Knicks have gained the momentum they desperately searched for at the beginning of the season, the team is focused on improving in road contests. New York holds a 7-2 record at The Garden but just 1-5 on the road, including a recent tough loss to the Wizards last week. Charlotte is an average (4-4) team at home where it will play six of its next eight games.