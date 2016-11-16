5 Things To Know: Knicks Face Pistons in Rematch at MSG

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. In Monday’s win over the Mavericks, head coach Jeff Hornacek’s third quarter adjustment proved to be the difference as he used a small-ball lineup to shift the momentum. After trailing Dallas by three points and only scoring 36 points at the half, New York unleashed a 31-point third period and outscored the visiting team by 19 points. Joakim Noah did not start the second half and Justin Holiday replaced him, resulting in a small lineup with Carmelo Anthony at the 4 and Kristaps Porzingis at the center position. The move created a major mismatch for Andrew Bogut, forcing the big man to cover Porzingis on the perimeter. New York’s victory pushed them to a 4-6 overall mark and 3-2 at Madison Square Garden.

2. In speaking with assistant coach Jerry Sichting on Tuesday, he’s pleased to see the Knicks have held three of their last four opponents below 42 percent shooting. Sichting also discussed the consistency of Porzingis in his last five outings. Porzingis has posted four 20-plus games in points and three of those games he’s shot above 50 percent. To become a star in the league, consistency is the key and Porzingis seems to be evolving into a go-to threat for New York on the offensive side of the floor.

3. The Pistons captured a 102-89 win when these two teams tangled on November 1 at The Palace. In the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, Detroit scored eight straight points while the Knicks were held scoreless for 5:40 after a Derrick Rose bank shot. Despite 24 points from Anthony, New York could not find the shooting touch in the second half and shot just 40.7 percent from the floor in the defeat. On the other side of the floor, Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris combined for 47 points on 17-for-26 shooting.

4. Detroit is operating without its All-Star center in the lineup as he missed another practice session on Tuesday due to an ankle sprain. Andre Drummond suffered the injury in the contest against Denver on Saturday night. Without Drummond, the Pistons survived at home by defeating the Thunder. The big man is expected to suit up in Wednesday’s tilt against the Knicks. Reggie Jackson is out for the Pistons while he continues to rehab from knee issues.

5. There’s a major disparity between the Pistons home and road records. In Detroit, the team is undefeated with a 5-0 mark, including a 104-88 win over the Thunder on Monday night. Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy points to the defense as the major issue in road losses as the team is only 1-5 away from The Palace. Opposing squads are averaging 105 points (compared to 90 in five straight home games), shooting 48 percent from the field, and an eye-opening 40 percent behind the arc when facing Detroit on their home floor.