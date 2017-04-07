5 Things to Know: Knicks Face Grizzlies in Final Road Game of the Season

8:00 PM EST | FedExForum

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks rallied late in the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run but a clutch 3-pointer from Bradley Beal lifted the Wizards to a narrow 106-103 win last night. Beal and John Wall combined for 49 points as Washington completed the season series sweep over New York. Carmelo Anthony scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed six boards in the defeat.

2. Kristaps Porzingis was a late scratch on Thursday night due to a sore back. His status is unclear for the matchup against the Grizzlies.

3. Chasson Randle is listed as questionable for tonight’s game as he attempts to recover from a sprained ankle.

4. The Grizzlies are in search for some momentum heading into the postseason. After losing three straight and 11 of its last 17, Memphis is locked into the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoff race. Point guard Mike Conley suffered a lacerated and swollen eye against the Spurs. Conley missed Wednesday’s contest in the loss to Oklahoma City but is listed as questionable for tonight’s tilt against the Knicks.

5. On October 29, New York knocked off the Grizzlies behind a combined 41 points from Porzingis and Anthony in the home opener. The Knicks jumped out of the gate with a 32-point first quarter and 13-point early lead. New York shot 52.6 percent from the floor and received a strong effort from the bench crew (35 points). Tonight’s contest marks the final meeting between the two teams as both squads have three games remaining in the regular season.