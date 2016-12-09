5 Things To Know: Knicks Eye Season Sweep Against Kings in Road Trip Opener

10:30 PM EST | Golden 1 Center

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. Cleveland marched into MSG on Wednesday night and cruised to a double-digit victory behind LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. James scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half to push the defending champs past a team that was coming off a road game in Miami the previous night. New York struggled to generate the offensive firepower to match the Cavaliers despite Brandon Jennings’ 16 points as the starting point guard. Carmelo Anthony was held in-check with eight points in the defeat. The Knicks dropped to 12-10 overall but own one of the best home records in the league with a 9-4 mark at The Mecca.

2. The Knicks will begin a critical five-game road trip on Friday night in Sacramento. On Thursday, the team jumped on an early flight out to the west coast followed by a practice session immediately after the plane landed. Four of the five teams on the docket have losing records (combined 32-58), which presents a golden opportunity for New York to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standing while building confidence in road contests.

3. Derrick Rose was unable to finish the game in Miami on Tuesday night due to back spasms. The following night, an MRI of Rose’s back revealed no structural damage. He traveled with the team to Sacramento but head coach Jeff Hornacek said at New York’s morning shootaround that he is most likely out for Friday’s contest.

4. Just five days ago, these two teams tangled at MSG and it was the Knicks that staved off an 18-0 run from the Kings in the third quarter after establishing a 21-point lead in the first half. In that December 4 contest, Joakim Noah returned to the lineup but Courtney Lee was sidelined with an ankle injury. Sacramento was held to 32.3 percent from the field while New York connected on 44.3 percent and impactful 37.9 behind the arc. Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose combined for 40 points and Brandon Jennings jumped off the pine to score 19 in the win. On the other side, DeMarcus Cousins provided the offensive punch for the Kings with 36 points on 30 shot attempts from the field (10 3-pointers).

5. Sacramento returned to the win column on Wednesday night by cruising past the struggling Mavericks, 120-89. The victory snapped a three-game slide for the Kings as they improved to 8-13 overall. Cousins tied his season-high with seven assists and posted a double-double to give Sacramento a win to conclude a long six-game road trip. A lineup adjustment to watch or Friday’s game against the Knicks is the shooting guard spot for the Kings. On Wednesday, Arron Afflalo moved to the bench (DNP) and Ben McLemore started at the 2, alongside Darren Collison, Ruday Gay, Kosta Koufos, and Cousins.