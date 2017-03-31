5 Things to Know: Knicks Conclude Season Series Against Heat in Miami

8:00 PM EST | American Airlines Arena

TV: MSG Network

Radio: 1050 AM

5 Things To Know:

1. Two days ago, the Heat cruised to a 105-88 victory over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Goran Dragic posted 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds to power Miami’s attack in the second matchup against New York this season. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor.

2. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said Derrick Rose (knee) and Carmelo Anthony (back) will go through shootaround and then a final decision will be made on their availability for tonight’s contest in Miami.

3. The Heat enter Friday’s tilt following back-to-back victories after losing two straight to Toronto and Boston. Every win is essential for Miami with seven games remaining in the 2016-17 regular season. Currently, the Heat sit in seventh place, tied with Indiana and just one game ahead of Chicago for a spot in the postseason. If the playoffs started today, Miami would face Cleveland in the first round as the No. 2 vs. the No. 7 matchup.

4. On the defensive side of the floor, the Heat excel at an elite level. This year, Miami ranks in the top five in defensive rating and points allowed per game. With Hassan Whiteside manning the middle, the Heat can lockdown the opposing team inside the paint as seen in Wednesday’s contest when the road team held New York to just 88 points and 37.1 percent from the floor.

5. The season series is locked at 1-1 heading into the finale between the two teams on Friday night. In the first matchup, Carmelo Anthony dropped 35 while the Knicks knocked off the Heat in Miami 114-103 on December 6. As mentioned above, the Heat exacted revenge by earning a win at MSG on Wednesday to set up the rubber match tonight at American Airlines Arena.