Willie and Vince Appear in Yao Foundation Charity Game

Well known nationally for their on-court talents, Willie Cauley-Stein and Vince Carter went global to display their skills for a philanthropic purpose.

After traveling to China to participate in clinics last year, Cauley-Stein made his return to the country following a brief trip to Vietnam earlier this summer.

Alongside Carter, WCS was invited to Yao Ming’s annual charity game over the weekend in an effort to raise money for the Hall-of-Famer’s longtime charity. Yao started the fund in 2008 after a massive earthquake struck the Sichuan Province in southwestern China hoping to support sports and education in the region.

This year’s game was highlighted by a number of NBA players such as JR Smith, Justin Anderson, Gary Payton II and Trill’s Kentucky teammate Trey Lyles.

Ming spoke before the match Saturday elated with the support the game has received and the attention it draws to a noble cause.

“I hope this game can help bring about change in young players' lives, and that people recognize sports can make a difference, and can be inspirational,” said the determined NBA legend at the foundation’s forum. “Things have changed quite quickly since the foundation was built ten years ago, but we still have plenty of hope. I think we can do much better in future.”