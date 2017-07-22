What They’re Saying: Kings x Nike Uniforms

Every team in the NBA league will be sporting Nike jerseys come next season, but according to media outlets, Sactown upheld the title as the league’s most tech-savvy team with their unique launch.

Using the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app, seven-year Kings guard Garrett Temple was seen rocking the new threads within an augmented reality component.

This offered fans the experience of posing next to the Kings legend while also being able to create a virtual, personalized uniforms for themselves.

Here’s what everyone is saying about the launch:

A List Daily shared insight regarding the squad's creative content. “Montoya said that for over a decade, the Kings have been pushing the boundaries on digital innovation, welcoming fans behind the curtain for enhanced and immersive experiences through this app, as well as inside the arena. The team has been at the forefront for many of activations that an average sports fan would not anticipate a franchise to make.”

Venture Beat commented on how technologically advanced the organization has been over the years. “The Sacramento Kings have embraced digital tech for a while. They say they were the first team to join Twitter, invest in a virtual reality company, host a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” with players, use Facebook Live to interview players, stream a game in VR internationally, and host a startup competition”

Forbes discussed the launch and its innovative nature. “The Sacramento Kings unveiled brand new uniforms for the 2016-17 season, featuring the team’s recently released logos. With a focus on using technology to enhance the fan experience, the Kings debuted the uniforms in an interactive and innovative way.”

Sport Techie weighed in on the immediacy that the launch offered fans. “While sports teams historically have unveiled uniforms with fashion shows and press conference, this method offers immediate distribution.”

Fans were equally as hyped, sharing the fun on twitter. Here are a few of the stand-out tweets from some of Sacramento’s proudest interacting with the app: