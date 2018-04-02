Vince Carter Joins Inside Stuff

The 20-year NBA vet joins Inside Stuff’s Kristen Ledlow as special guest co-host to talk his historic career.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Apr 02, 2018

NBA Rookie of the Year, 8x NBA All-Star, 2000 Slam Dunk Contest Champion, 2x All-NBA, 2000 Olympic Gold Medalist, and now, NBA Inside Stuff co-host.

This past week, the future Hall of Famer joined Inside Stuff in Sacramento to talk his current season with the Kings, the 2000 Dunk Contest and much more.

“I want to help these guys and put them in the right position,” said Carter. “And give them the perspective that they can understand as a player.”

