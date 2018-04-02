Vince Carter Joins Inside Stuff

NBA Rookie of the Year, 8x NBA All-Star, 2000 Slam Dunk Contest Champion, 2x All-NBA, 2000 Olympic Gold Medalist, and now, NBA Inside Stuff co-host.

This past week, the future Hall of Famer joined Inside Stuff in Sacramento to talk his current season with the Kings, the 2000 Dunk Contest and much more.

“I want to help these guys and put them in the right position,” said Carter. “And give them the perspective that they can understand as a player.”