With the NBA season behind us, the League will debut the NBA Awards on Monday at 6 p.m. PT.

Hosted by Drake, TNT will air the awards show with a wide variety of hardware to give out.

While Sacramento’s accolades were dished out earlier Monday -- as Buddy Hield earned NBA All-Rookie first team honors -- it looks like Shaquille O’Neal is set to show off one of his many skills during the broadcast.