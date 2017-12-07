Kings Unveil World’s First Dedicated Esports Training Facility and Content Studio Inside Pro Sports Venue

Sacramento, Calif. – Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled their plans for a dedicated esports facility and content studio inside of Golden 1 Center, the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena. The advanced training facility, broadcast center, and gamer lounge inside the arena will be utilized for the team’s upcoming NBA 2K League team and future Kings Gaming teams. Designed to be a “venue within a venue,” the facility will feature state-of-the-art gaming technology, full-service broadcast capabilities to produce livestreams and content, and amenities to serve games, artists, and the community beyond.

“Using technology to engage with our fans and reach new audiences has always been core to our organization’s mission,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Golden 1 Center is the most advanced arena for basketball, entertainment and esports. This state-of-the-art facility will set a new standard and provide the best-in-class tools that the next generation of superstar gamers need to train, compete and win.”

Housed inside of this new facility will be the latest professional gaming setups for practice and competitions. Building off of the arena’s fastest and most connected network, the gaming stations will feature the latest hardware to provide the best possible zero-lag gaming experience.

Tournaments and events with theater-style audiences can be comfortably held in the space, with the ability to expand into Golden 1 Center’s premium clubs – as well as a direct feed into the arena’s bowl utilizing the NBA’s largest and only 4K Ultra HD video screen, VSP Skeyeview. 360-degree immersive audio will also enhance the gamers and fans connection to the action.

The Kings professional gamers can access the same world-class care and treatment as the NBA athletes. Located steps away from the NBA’s most-advanced practice facility, guests and gamers can eat from the only farm-to-fork culinary program in the NBA, with ingredients sourced within 150 miles of the venue. An on-demand oxygen bar is available alongside a beverage bar with fresh kombucha and nitrogen coffee to keep players refreshed and ready to play.

A full-service studio and green screen room, complete with 4K cameras, will enable the team to create unique content and share it with fans around the world. The production studio will be linked back to Golden 1 Center’s 4K Ultra HD Broadcast Center – the only facility of its type in the world – for unmatched streaming capability. A dedicated LAN setup, backed by Golden 1 Center’s 200 GBPS internet connection and the first Tier 4 Data Center in sports, will deliver lag-free gaming and unparalleled connectivity. Fans will also be able to get a live look inside the gaming room through a 360-degree camera for advanced livestreams.

The facility will also serve as an amenity for touring acts visiting Sacramento’s world-class arena, who will be able to use the space as the ultimate backstage entertainment lounge and hangout. Hundreds of gaming titles will be available for performers and their guests to play, ranging from classics like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros on Nintendo 64 to the newest, most popular videogames and virtual reality experiences. Along with videogame consoles, the studio will feature a Professional DJ rig that will allow guests to record new music, playback, and prepare for performances.

Through the Sacramento Kings Foundation, the entire complex will also serve as an asset for the region’s non-profits. The team will lend the room as an educational incentive and unique engagement tool to connect with students, including a gaming classroom and tech driven curriculum.

For more information, visit KingsGaming.com.