Kings Center Willie Cauley-Stein Creates New Pieces for Limited Edition Hat Collection

Today, the Sacramento Kings launched two new limited-edition hats developed and designed by Kings Center Willie Cauley-Stein. Through Kings Academy, a program developed to provide Sacramento Kings players with additional resources and information building on the business of basketball and more, Cauley-Stein returned to work with the Kings Creative team – in collaboration with New Era – to customize two new hats for the 2017-18 season inspired by his personal style. Willie has released several fashion projects in his three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, including a series of custom watches and last season’s signature series hats.

The limited-edition hats will go on-sale at KingsTeamStore.com at 10 a.m. today and at the Kings team store beginning Friday, February 2.

“Fashion is part of who I am. I love to design, create and innovate,” said Cauley-Stein. “It was great teaming up with New Era and the Kings to design these new lids for Kings fans everywhere, and I’m especially grateful to be able to give back to the community through my passion for fashion.”

Building on last year’s design, the “Crispy Whites Part II” is next phase of Willie’s initial design, connected to the white uniforms he helped debut in virtual reality in 2016. An embossed Kings crown on the front panel continues the crispy look – evolving the design that incorporated bright white pebbled leather last season. Marbled granite knit panels alternate back to the snap enclosure and Cauley-Stein’s signature on the back of the hat. A reflective charcoal visor provides a contrast to the white with a sporty look.

“Midnight Ride” – an all-black trucker hat – that merges luxury with comfort and was created for all-types of occasions. The selected materials create a deliberate juxtaposition, but are purposefully blending unique swatches. Leather and suede provide rich textures and the open mesh backing provides flexibility. The team’s global crest lion graces the front of this hat with a subtle silver stitch outline.

A portion of the proceeds from the hat sales – combined with a donation from the Sacramento Kings Foundation – will benefit Sacramento’s arts community. Local nonprofit Sol Collective, a community-based partnership whose mission is to provide artistic, cultural, and educational programming, promote social justice, and empower youth through art, activism, music, and media experience, will receive a donation that will allow their members to create music, art, and transcendent designs and inspire the community for years to come.