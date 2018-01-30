Update Regarding Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger

Posted: Jan 30, 2018

Sacramento Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger experienced a momentary episode of light headedness during the first quarter Sunday night at San Antonio. The symptoms subsided quickly and he was deemed fit for travel back to Sacramento for further evaluation and precautionary testing by team physicians at Kaiser Permanente. 

Following a comprehensive medical evaluation, Joerger is determined to be in fine health and expected to resume coaching duties in the next week. Subsequently, Elston Turner will serve as head coach until his return.

