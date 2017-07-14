Statements on Departure of Sacramento Kings Executive Vice President Scott Perry

SACRAMENTO, CA - Today, Sacramento Kings Executive Vice President Scott Perry released the following statement announcing his departure.

“The Kings are forging a strong future for themselves, and while this was a tough decision, I could not pass up a promotion to become the General Manager of the New York Knicks and chance to be near my daughter in New York. I am so thankful to Vivek, Vlade, the leadership team, and the entire Kings organization for my time in Sacramento. The Kings are a hard-working team with a lot of heart and I have no doubt they are on a path to enormous success. I wish them all the luck in the world, but I have a feeling they won’t need it.”

Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac released the following statement on Perry’s departure.

“We thank Scott for his time with the Kings and wish him the best of luck in his promotion to General Manager of the New York Knicks. The Kings are on a bright path ahead and I am very confident in the future of our hard-working, talented team.”