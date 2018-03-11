Statement on the Passing of Ali Youssefi, Sacramento Kings Partner and Local Developer

Developer
Posted: Mar 11, 2018

Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé released the following statement on the passing of Ali Youssefi – Sacramento Kings partner and passionate Sacramento developer:

“My heart aches to learn of Ali’s passing and I offer my deepest sympathy to his wife Azzie and the entire Youssefi family. His passion to make Sacramento a better place for all forever changed the landscape of the city and we are all better for having known him. Ali’s generosity, kindness and warm spirit have left an indelible mark and I'm grateful to have called him a partner. The entire Kings organization joins the city in mourning the loss of an incredible visionary and our thoughts and prayers are with the Youssefi family during this time.”

Tags
Kings, Featured, Press Release, Ali Youssefi

Related Content

Kings vs Nuggets Highlights 3/11/18

Kings vs Nuggets Highlights 3/11/18

Kings Vets Lead Team Triumph Against Magic

Kings Vets Lead Team Triumph Against Magic

Kosta Koufos (18 Points) Highlights vs Orlando

Kosta Koufos (18 Points) Highlights vs Orlando

Related Content

Kings

Featured

Press Release