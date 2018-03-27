Statement on Closure of Golden 1 Center During Tonight’s Game
Sacramento, CA – Tonight’s demonstrations beginning at City Hall migrated to Golden 1 Center preventing ticketed guests from safely entering the arena.
The safety of our guests is our number one priority. Due to law enforcement being unable to allow ticketed fans to safely enter the arena, the doors were closed to maintain guest and public safety.
We continue to work with law enforcement and City leadership to ensure the safety and security of fans and the public on Thursday and at future events.