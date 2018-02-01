Skal Labissiere Update

Posted: Feb 01, 2018

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere will be out for approximately 2-3 weeks with a strained left shoulder he has experienced since mid-January. An examination on Tuesday by Bay Area orthopedic specialist Dr. Marc Safran confirmed a rotator cuff muscle strain.  

In his second NBA campaign out of Kentucky, Labissiere has appeared in 42 games (18 starts) for Sacramento this season, posting 7.9 points (.463 FG%, .348 3pt%, .753 FT%) and 4.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per contest.  

Tags
Labissiere, Skal, Kings, Featured, Injury Update

Related Content

Kings vs Magic Highlights 1/23/18

Kings vs Magic Highlights 1/23/18

Kings at Hornets Highlights 1/22/18

Kings at Hornets Highlights 1/22/18

Skal Labissiere (23 points) at Hornets

Skal Labissiere (23 points) at Hornets

Related Content

Labissiere, Skal

Kings

Featured