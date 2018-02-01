Skal Labissiere Update

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere will be out for approximately 2-3 weeks with a strained left shoulder he has experienced since mid-January. An examination on Tuesday by Bay Area orthopedic specialist Dr. Marc Safran confirmed a rotator cuff muscle strain.

In his second NBA campaign out of Kentucky, Labissiere has appeared in 42 games (18 starts) for Sacramento this season, posting 7.9 points (.463 FG%, .348 3pt%, .753 FT%) and 4.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per contest.