Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App Wins Global "Best in Show" Award from W3

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App earned a "Best in Show" W³ Award from the international Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, a group of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms. The unique, dual-mode – team and venue – app was developed by the Sacramento Kings in-house technology team with industry-leading digital technology provider Built.io and designed by digital creative agency M&C Saatchi LA.

"On behalf of my incredible team, we're honored to receive this worldwide recognition," said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. "By developing an app that serves as a remote-control to the advanced features of the first coliseum of the 21st Century, we’re providing our guests and the best fans in sports with real-time information and extreme customer service, allowing them to customize and take control of their experience, and engage with the team like never before."

Industry-first functions allow fans to interact with the team in truly unique ways, while the backend is designed to be nimble and dynamic, running 1,500 automations per Kings game across 10 unique application program interfaces, ranging from the NBA to Urban Airship to PubNub. The app uses Built.io Flow and Backend to create real-time APIs that deliver instant game updates directly to users, including up-to-the-moment scores, play-by-play info, shot-chart details, stats and more.

"The app has a diverse feature set for an audience whose needs vary dramatically depending on where and when they access it,” commented Julia Bartine, VP, Director of Experience Design, Heavenspot | M&C Saatchi LA. “We designed it for contextual awareness, surfacing specific content and tools based on what we can predict about users’ needs moment-to-moment. Ultimately, it provides a platform for a personalized experience."

For over a decade, the Kings have been digital innovators bringing unique content and experiences to fans around the globe. The organization’s legacy of embracing technology and creating immersive fan experiences has earned it numerous accolades, including "The Most Innovative Company in Sports" by Fast Company. The Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App earned an Appy Award in the sports category by Media Post Communications, in conjunction with Internet Week New York. The Kings were also the first team to join Twitter, invest in a virtual reality company, host a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" with players, use Facebook Live to interview players, stream a game in virtual reality internationally, and host a startup competition.

The W³ Awards honor creative excellence on the web, and recognize the creative and marketing professionals behind award winning sites, videos and marketing programs. The W³ is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations such as AgencyNet, AvatarLabs, Big Spaceship, Block Media, Conde Nast, Disney, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Fry Hammond Barr, Microsoft, MTV Networks, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sotheby’s Institute of Art, Wired, Yahoo! and many others.

To learn more or download the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App, visit Kings.com/app.