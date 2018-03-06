Sacramento Kings Fifth Equality Night to Spotlight Work of Region’s LGBTQ Advocates and Leaders

When the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, March 7, the team, its foundation and dedicated fans will celebrate the Sacramento Region with their annual Equality Night game. The team has invited several local LGBTQ advocates, community members and partners to the team’s fifth Equality Night.

"Our mission to serve as an agent of change in our community continues as we open our doors with a warm welcome to Sacramento’s LGBTQ leaders and changemakers," said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. "We’re honored to work with the diverse groups that represent the region throughout the season."

Entertainment during game breaks throughout the evening and halftime will shine a light on LGBTQ leaders and important moments in history. Capital Cheer Elite Storm – members of Pride Cheerleading Association – will take the court at halftime for a special performance.

Though the Kings Foundation, the LGBTQ Community Center will serve as the 50/50 beneficiary with an information kiosk at Section 111. The Kings Foundation will also present the Capitol LGBTQ Association and their leadership with the team’s Equality Award honoring their hard work, serving the capitol community and impacting policy that effects the entire state.

The Sacramento Kings have a long history of assisting the diverse and inclusive organizations throughout the region, working to enhance the lives of the people the franchise engages. Beyond the basketball court, the team looks for unique ways to support Sacramento’s LGBTQ community and the advocates who strive for a more inclusive society – from marching in the Sacramento Pride Parade to profiling LGBTQ athletes and leaders, supporting local causes and welcoming entertainers and organizations to use the team’s NBA stage. When the team opened Golden 1 Center in 2016, it was the first arena in the world to fully accommodate transgender guests with 23 all-gender restrooms as directed by the organization’s progressive leadership, reflecting Sacramento’s inclusive values.