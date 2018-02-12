Sacramento Kings Crowdsourced Startup Contest Returns for Third Year

The NBA’s first crowdsourced startup contest hosted by the Sacramento Kings, powered by Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, will begin accepting applications today. The third-edition of the Capitalize contest will continue to identify and showcase local entrepreneurs and innovators. Startups based within 75 miles of Sacramento may submit applications for this year’s contest culminating at the Kings annual Tech Night at Golden 1 Center on March 22. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize and additional mentoring sessions and opportunities from the Sacramento Kings and other judges. Visit Kings.com/Capitalize to begin the application process.

“We’re excited to once again drive competition and excitement among Sacramento’s innovator community,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Technology Officer Ryan Montoya. “Through the Capitalize contest, the rising stars of our region will have access to information and resources that could help them grow their product to the next big thing.”

In the first two years, over 200 applicants from Sacramento’s emerging tech and innovation economy have submitted their business. This year, companies must complete their application by February 19, 11:59 p.m.

The sixteen semi-finalists will be announced on February 21. This year’s tournament will feature additional resources for the sixteen competitors as they prepare their pitch for this year’s judging panel. A marketing and business development workshop will be paired with a pitch coaching session. Following the two preparation workshops, the semi-finalists will present their company at Golden 1 Center. The four finalists from pitch day will move on to Tech Night where they will present on VSP Skeye View during the Kings game. Their final pitch will be voted on by judges and fans in the arena determining a winner.

For complete contest rules and to begin the application process, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.