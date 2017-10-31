Sacramento Kings to Bring NBA Excitement and Entertainment at Reno Bighorns Home Opener

Sacramento, Calif. – To tip-off the Reno Bighorns 2017-18 NBA G League Season, the Sacramento Kings will take over the upcoming Bighorns Home Opener presented by Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on November 10 at the Reno Events Center. The Kings entertainment team – including the Sacramento Kings Dancers, mascot Slamson, Emcee Scott Freshour and more – will join the Bighorns for the night, bringing special in-game entertainment, fan engagement, swag giveaways and more. First 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a special Kings t-shirt.

In addition to the game takeover, the Sacramento Kings and Reno Bighorns will also host a special Junior Kings Clinic at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. This one-day clinic, designed for children ages 6 to 14, will focus on the fundamentals of basketball while educating children about the importance of working together, healthy habits and practice. Former Kings Player Olden Polynice will be there to assist with the Junior Kings Clinic, and will also be greeting Club 135 members and fans at the home opener. Children who participate in the clinic will receive a special Junior Kings prize pack, and the opportunity to participate in a pre-game high-five tunnel at the home opener.

“We’re excited for another season to build on the strong success of Bighorns Basketball showcasing the next generation of NBA players on the court,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Last season, new fans joined us for the fun and games at the Reno Events Center, introduced the Bighorns to Sacramento with visits to Golden 1 Center and connected the two franchises with support from our business operations team and by introducing our proud purple into the color identity.”

The Reno Bighorns have been the affiliate team of the Sacramento Kings since 2008-09. Last year, the Kings acquired a controlling interest in the Bighorns, making them the 15th NBA team to own and operate its NBA G League affiliate.

Earlier this month, Commissioner Adam Silver joined our Nevada neighbors to help kickoff United Way and the NBA’s “Literacy is the Cure” campaign at the Boy & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The Sacramento Kings and the Reno Bighorns together contributed $5,000 to help the efforts to boost the literacy rate in Nevada. This community appearance was just one of many the Reno Bighorns have planned for the year – with a goal of 250 appearances total.

To celebrate the home opener, the Bighorns will host rallies at local schools, visit Renown Children’s Hospital and hang a “Opening Weekend” banner – to celebrate the Bighorns new color scheme connected to Kings purple – over Virginia Street beginning on Monday, Nov. 6.

For more information about the Junior Kings Clinic in Reno or to register, click here.

Available tickets and more information on the Sacramento Kings and Reno Bighorns can be found at SacramentoKings.com, RenoBighorns.com, or by calling 888-91-KINGS.

# # #

About the Reno Bighorns:

The Reno Bighorns are a member of the NBA G League, the official minor league of the NBA. The Bighorns are affiliated with the Sacramento Kings. Season tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale now! For more information, call the Bighorns front office at 775-853-8220 or visit RenoBighorns.com. Follow us on Twitter @renobighorns and “like” the Bighorns on Facebook at facebook.com/bighornshoops.

The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 26 teams — all with one-to-one affiliations with NBA franchises — in the 2016-17 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. An all-time high 135 players with NBA G League experience were on NBA rosters at the start of the 2016-17 regular season, representing 30 percent of the league. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA G League Cares programs. Fans can watch all NBA G League games on nbagleague.com.