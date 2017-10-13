NBA and Kings Announce Opening Night Halftime Performance to Raise Funds for Hurricane Victims and Local Fire Relief Efforts

Sacramento, Calif. – On Wednesday, October 18, the Sacramento Kings will open the 2017-18 season against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. In response to local, active wildfires and the hurricanes that have devastated Houston and the Gulf Coast, Florida and the Caribbean, the NBA and Sacramento Kings will celebrate first responders and call upon fans around the world to donate to support American Red Cross relief efforts.

In an NBA first, the Kings will use their halftime performance to extend their support for victims through Fundraising with Facebook Live. Grammy award winner Lil Jon will take center court at halftime for a special global livestream calling on NBA fans to continue to support ongoing relief and rebuilding efforts. During the performance, viewers will have the opportunity to donate directly to the American Red Cross.

“Utilizing sport as an agent of change for communities around the globe is one of our core values,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadive. “On opening night, we’ll be able to use our platform for good, amplified by Lil Jon’s exciting performance and reach audiences around the globe to help those in immediate need.”

Lil Jon said, “I’m ready to rock wit’ yall in Sacramento!! Happy to be part of the Facebook Live fundraising efforts to benefit victims of the recent hurricanes and the Northern Cali wildfires. Let’s raise this money!”

Throughout the night, the NBA and team will salute several local heroes for their service in response to the recent natural disasters. Members from the Sacramento Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team drove 2,000 miles to help with rescue efforts following intense flooding from Hurricane Harvey. A corps of local American Red Cross Volunteers was also dispatched to provide an immediate response team to help victims during the aftermath of the storm.

The full court press to donate continues with fans in the arena. The American Red Cross will be on site to help drive donations and sign-up volunteers locally to aid with disaster relief. The evening’s 50/50 raffle will directly benefit the American Red Cross and their mission to provide aid during disasters.

In August, the Kings, their fans and corporate partners rallied together in response to Hurricane Harvey and raised $100,000 supporting a fellow NBA community and the hometown of Kings Rookies De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson.

Kings fans also have an opportunity to make a direct donation to the American Red Cross when selecting tickets for Opening Night or any other future game. Tickets are available for purchase at Kings.com/Tickets.