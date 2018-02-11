Kings Waive Joe Johnson

Posted: Feb 11, 2018

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guard/forward Joe Johnson.

Johnson appeared in 32 games this season for the Utah Jazz and averaged 7.3 points (.420 FG%, .274 3pt%, .833 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 21.9 minutes per game. Over the course of his 16-year career, the seven-time NBA All-Star has accrued averages of 16.2 points (.442 FG%, .372 3pt%, .802 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 34.9 minutes per game through 1253 games (1090 starts) with six teams; Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Miami and Utah.

Tags
Johnson, Joe, Kings, Featured, Press Release

Related Content

Get to Know Bruno Caboclo

Get to Know Bruno Caboclo

Get to Know Iman Shumpert

Get to Know Iman Shumpert

Kings vs Trail Blazers Highlights 2/9/18

Kings vs Trail Blazers Highlights 2/9/18

Related Content

Johnson, Joe

Kings

Featured