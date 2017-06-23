Kings Waive Arron Afflalo

Posted: Jun 23, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today waived forward/guard Arron Afflalo, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

In 61 games played (45 starts) with the Kings during the 2016-17 season, Afflalo averaged 8.4 points (.440 FG%, .411 3pt%, .892 FT%), 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. The 10-year NBA veteran has accrued career averages of 11.3 points (.451 FG%, .386 3pt%, .825 FT%), 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.4 minutes per contest in 709 NBA games with Detroit (2007-09), Denver (2009-12 & 2014-15), Orlando (2012-14), and New York (2015-16).

Tags
Kings, Press Release

Related Content

Kings Assign Papagiannis, Richardson and Jackson to Reno Bighorns

Kings Assign Papagiannis, Richardson and Jackson to Reno Bighorns

Sacramento Kings Annual Season of Doing Good to Tip Off with “Adopt a High School Program”

Sacramento Kings Annual Season of Doing Good to Tip Off with “Adopt a High School Program”

Kings First 17-18 Season Spotlight Night Supports Local Non-Profit to Further Their Sustainability Work in Sacramento Region

Kings First 17-18 Season Spotlight Night Supports Local Non-Profit to Further Their Sustainability Work in Sacramento Region

Related Content

Kings

Press Release