Kings Statement on the Passing of R.J. Adelman

Today, Kings General Manager Vlade Divac issued the following statement on the passing of former Kings Basketball Operations executive, NBA assistant coach and scout R.J. Adelman:

“I am beyond heartbroken to learn of R.J.’s death and offer my deepest sympathy to Rick, Mary Kay and the entire Adelman family. R.J. was a generous spirit with an outgoing personality who positively impacted everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. I was fortunate to work with R.J. for several years during my playing days in Sacramento and grew to respect him profoundly on many levels. He will be remembered as a loyal son, friend and multi-talented professional who followed his heart into basketball alongside his father after a successful law career. The Kings organization joins the NBA community in sorrow as our thoughts, prayers and support are with the Adelman family at this most difficult time.”