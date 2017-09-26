Kings Sign Marcus Williams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today signed guard Marcus Williams, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Entering his twelfth professional season, the 6-3, 209-pound guard was selected 22nd overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by New Jersey as a junior out of Connecticut. The Husky standout earned NBA Second Team All-Rookie accolades after accruing averages of 6.8 points (.395 FG%, .282 3pt%, .847 FT%), 2.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 16.6 minutes per game in 79 contests (two starts) for the Nets, including an invitation to the Rookie Challenge at the 2007 NBA All-Star Weekend. Williams also suited up for the Golden State Warriors (2008-09) and Memphis Grizzlies (2009-10) before embarking on a playing career overseas.

Williams’ career features stops in the Puerto Rican League (BSN), where he garnered All-BSN First-Team honors in 2009 and a successful stint in Russia with Enisey Krasnoyarsk, helping guide his team to the playoffs for the first time in PBL history. His international resume includes experience playing in China (Jiangsu Dragons), Spain (Unicaja Malaga) and Serbia (Crvena Zvezda).

The Big East Conference Most Improved Player in 2004-05, Williams posted 9.6 points and 7.8 assists per contest before leading Connecticut to the Elite 8 as a junior en route to averaging 20.0 points (.520 FG%, .560 3pt%, .960 FT%) to accompany 8.8 assists in the NCAA Tournament.