Kings Sign JaKarr Sampson to Two-Way Contract

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today announced that the team has signed forward JaKarr Sampson to a two-way contract.

The 6-9, 207-pound forward and 2017 NBA G-League Western Conference All-Star joins the Kings as a two-way player after spending last season with the Iowa Energy, where he accrued averages of 15.1 points (.489 FG%, .287 3pt%, .688 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 25.7 minutes in 47 games (22 starts).

Sampson recently appeared with the Kings NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas, posting 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in four contests, including nine points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes versus Milwaukee (7/12/17).

Undrafted after two noteworthy seasons at St. John’s, Sampson earned 2013 Big East Rookie of the Year honors after logging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33 contests. The Ohio native signed with Philadelphia after his sophomore season, playing for both the 76ers and their G-League affiliate, Delaware 76ers until 2016. Sampson posted 5.2 points (.422 FG%, .670 FT%), 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists as an NBA rookie in 2014-15, appearing in 74 games (started 32). He accrued similar averages with the Denver Nuggets during his most recent NBA stint in 2015-16 prior to an All-Star caliber campaign in the G-League last season.