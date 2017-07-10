Kings Sign George Hill

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings have signed guard George Hill, it was announced today by General Manager Vlade Divac.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Hill spent the 2016-17 season in Utah, posting a career-best 16.9 points (.477 FG%, .403 3pt%, .801 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 31.5 minutes per game in starting all 49 contests in which he appeared (missed 32 regular season games due to injury). He scored in double-figured on 40 occasions, tallied 20 or more 16 times and reached the 30-point plateau in two games, including a season-high 34 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 3pt, 11-12 FT) to accompany two rebounds and seven assists against Brooklyn (3/3). He finished the season ranked 23rd in the league in three point percentage. In the 2017 postseason, the former IUPUI standout figured prominently in the Jazz first-round win versus the Clippers, registering 15.6 points (.470 FG%, .388 3pt%, .724 FT%), 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in eight games.

Hill was originally selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by San Antonio, where he played for three seasons before being traded to Indiana prior to the 2011-12 campaign. In 599 career games with the Spurs (2008-09 – 2010-11), Pacers (2011-12 – 2015-16) and Jazz (2016-17), the 6-3 guard has accrued averages of 11.8 points (.453 FG%, .380 3pt%, .802 FT%), 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.94 steals and 29.0 minutes per game. Additionally, his playoff resume features 83 contests, highlighted by a pair of trips to the Eastern Conference Finals as a Pacer (2013 & 2014).

A Summit League legend, Hill led IUPUI to a 61-30 mark in four years as a Jaguar, leading his team to a school-record 26 victories while averaging 21.5 points (.540 FG%, .450 3pt%, .812 FT%), 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior (2007-08).