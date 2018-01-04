Kings Second Spotlight Night Supports Health Education in Sacramento Region

On Saturday, January 6, the Sacramento Kings Foundation will host the second “Spotlight Night” of the 2017-18 season at Golden 1 Center to support regional non-profits using basketball as an agent of change in the community. As the team takes on the Denver Nuggets, the Kings Foundation will support the mission of Health Education Council, a nonprofit that educates children in under-served communities by teaching them the importance of eating healthy, being active, quitting tobacco products and getting preventive health screenings.

“Lifting up the work of our non-profit partners allows them to reach new audiences and communities,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Through our Spotlight Nights, we’re able to extend the incredible work of our proud regional advocates, and remind people of the importance of their health and how that impacts our shared communities.”

At Saturday’s Spotlight on Health Night, Health Education Council will take over the arena, sharing their message with Kings fans through in-game activations, a concourse kiosk, and a “Healthy Selfie Photo Booth” at Plaza Level section 111. Fans will be encouraged to add messages of healthy living and more to the “Health Happens Together” banner on display in the arena.

Throughout the evening, in-game entertainment will feature health fun facts and other programming to encourage fans to practice healthy eating and activities in their day-to-day lives for an overall better wellbeing.

Each season, the Kings share their platform with local non-profits for spotlight nights. The series of three nights focus on the pillars of the Kings Foundation – sustainability, health and education. A non-profit partner will be able to curate in-game programming, engage over 17,000 fans on the concourse and in the plaza, fundraise through the team’s 50/50 raffle and share their message through various channels including the team’s social media platforms.

Earlier this season, the Kings invited Yolo Farm to Fork to take over Golden 1 Center for Spotlight on Sustainability Night. On March 3, the Kings will celebrate education with the final spotlight night of the season.

Tickets for the game on Saturday, January 6 are available at Kings.com.

For more information, please visit Kings.com/Community.