Kings Latino Heritage Night to Salute Local Artists and Community Champions

On Thursday, March 1, the Sacramento Kings will host Latino Heritage Night as part of their continued tradition and commitment to celebrating regional diversity and different cultural customs. This year’s game – against the Brooklyn Nets – marks the team’s fifth celebration of Latin and Hispanic culture. The team will dedicate and highlight the installation of the fifth permanent public art selection at Golden 1 Center – Flight, a construction created by the Royal Chicano Air Force, an instrumental collaborative in leading the Chicano Movimiento’s push for social and political rights best known for its murals and art posters.

"The rich tapestry of Sacramento is intertwined with elements of Hispanic and Latin culture and art, and we’re proud to showcase the values and people that make Sacramento great," said Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. "We’re honored to feature a work by legendary artists who have inspired a community to fight for inclusion and equality, and look forward to continuing to celebrate the city’s diversity through cultural celebrations."

Flight was created from over 300 pieces cut, routed, and painted with Novacolor paints by three master muralists – Esteban Villa, Stan Padilla, and Juanishi Orosco – and tells the story of humankind’s evolution from Quetzalcoatl to El Sexto Sol, The Sixth Sun, known as a journey of transformation from past to future. Assisting the muralists on this project were several sons, daughters, and grandchildren continuing the legacy of this artist cooperative founded in 1969.

The three-section mural will be celebrated during halftime as part of the Kings ongoing commitment to support public art. Flight will be permanently displayed inside of Golden 1 Center, located above the Northeast Entrance. The arena is now home to over $10 million of public art throughout the arena and plaza – the largest contribution in support of public art in Sacramento history.

Adding to the celebration will be special awards, traditional dance performances, giveaways from Kings partner Corona, and special in-game entertainment, including a fan "Salsa Cam." Local nonprofit and Mexican Ballet Folklorico dance group, Nube de Oro, will perform throughout the game complete with cultural music and traditional costumes and lasso performers.

The Kings Foundation will salute the generations of artwork created by the Royal Chicano Air Force with the Latino Heritage Award. The award will be accepted by the three artists and the project manager of Flight – Villa, Padilla, Orosco and Juan Carrillo – for the RCAF’s dedication to sharing Latin and Hispanic culture through art.

The Sacramento Kings are dedicated to creating an environment of inclusion and recognizing the diversity of the Sacramento region. Throughout the season, the team hosts several diversity celebrations including Bollywood Night and Lunar New Year, as well as Black History Month.