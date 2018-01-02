Kings Injury Updates

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is available to play tonight after missing two weeks of action with a partial tear of the right quadriceps muscle sustained at Minnesota on Dec. 14 when contacting a knee from Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns. The rookie out of Kentucky is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds 3.7 assists and 25.1 minutes per contest in 29 games (16 starts).

Additionally, Kings guard Frank Mason is experiencing a right heel contusion and expected to miss approximately one week before being reevaluated at that time. The injury occurred during the waning moments of first quarter play on Sunday against Memphis. A rookie out of Kansas, Mason has posted 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 18.9 minutes per contest in 29 games (two starts).