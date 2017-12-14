Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center Recognized as Green Project Management’s “Project of the Year”

Today, the Sacramento Kings issued the following statement after Green Project Management (GPM), a global organization that works closely with the United Nations to advocate sustainability in all professions, recognized the team's industry-leading efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainability within Golden 1 Center’s infrastructure. The Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center received the award for “Project of the Year” which is “bestowed upon an organization that demonstrates the impact and relevance of sustainability and project success from both a process and objective perspective” according to GPM.

“We are humbled to ​receive this international honor,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “We believe businesses have a responsibility to serve as agents of change and we are proud that Golden 1 Center has been recognized as a model of sustainability."

Green Project Management created the Sustainability Awards to highlight the successes of individuals and organizations from around the world through the implementation of innovative and one-of-a-kind sustainable practices. Earlier this year, Golden 1 Center and the Sacramento Kings earned international recognition as “Sport for Climate Action” by Beyond Sport. During the seventh annual Green Sports Alliance summit at Golden 1 Center, Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé presented his vision for sports teams to leverage technology to identify new, innovative solutions to fight climate change, calling for the sports industry and community to continue to set higher standards for action and environmental awareness around the world.

Golden 1 Center is the world’s first indoor arena to be 100% solar powered and achieve the US Green Building Council’s LEED Platinum status. An unmatched food program sources 90% of the venues ingredients within 150 miles of the arena, focusing on high-quality and providing healthy selection all while reducing the team’s carbon footprint by eliminating vehicle miles traveled. To close the food cycle, Golden 1 Center has partnered with a local food bank to distribute unserved food items through the community, and with a local, innovative organics program that develops fertilizers for the farms that serve the arena.

For these achievements and more, Golden 1 Center earned the sports industry’s top honor, Sports Business Journal “Facility of the Year” award.

Other key sustainability accomplishments and programs for Golden 1 Center include:

Reducing travel-related greenhouse gas emissions per attendee by 36 percent by 2020, as reported in a thirteen-month environmental impact analysis.

The first year-round, 100% solar powered indoor arena

A 30 percent reduction in energy use above California Title 24 code requirement

A 45 percent reduction in use over stringent California code

Over 28,650 pounds of usable food diverted to local food banks

Fan donated shoes recycled into the team’s court

99% of demolition materials, nearly 101,000 tons, recycled and diverted from landfills

Partnerships with the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Green Sports Alliance (GSA)

For more information about the Sacramento Kings commitment to sustainability, read Vivek Ranadivé's Sports Business Journal op-ed – “It’s Overtime For Climate Change And Everyone Needs To Score.”