Sacramento Kings Foundation Accepting Nominations for Fourth Annual Pete Saco Awards

Today, the Sacramento Kings and the Kings Foundation opened the nomination window for the fourth annual Pete Saco Awards. The trio of annual awards named in recognition of Pete Saco, retired Commissioner for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section, will honor high-school athletic teams, coaches, and individual student-athletes for their undeniable sportsmanship and service. Award winners will be announced and acknowledged during halftime as the Kings take on the Detroit Pistons on March 19.

"Honoring the next generation of leaders and supporting student-athletes in our community is something we are very passionate about," said Kings President John Rinehart. "Pete Saco set a wonderful precedent in his career that pushed athletes to the next frontier, instilling values of teamwork, sportsmanship and responsibility."

Nominations for the 2017-18 Pete Saco Awards are accepted onlinethrough February 26th, for the following awards:

Pete Saco "Community Impact Award" - Team that upheld Saco’s core beliefs regarding accountability, passion and sportsmanship, as well as excelled both on and off the field.

Pete Saco "Lifetime Achievement Award" - Coach or administrator who left a positive, inspiring and impactful mark on high school sports.

Pete Saco "Scholarship Award" - Student-athlete will receive a $1,985 scholarship for upholding the tenets of Saco’s efforts: athletic performance, community service, and academic success.

