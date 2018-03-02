Kings Final Spotlight Night of Season Celebrates Education, Honors Local Teachers

On Saturday, March 3, the Sacramento Kings Foundation will host the third and final “Spotlight Night” of the 2017-18 season, supporting regional nonprofits by using basketball as an agent of change in the community. As the team takes on the Utah Jazz, the Kings Foundation will support the missions of Men’s Leadership Academy and Women’s Leadership Academy, two nonprofits piloted in the Sacramento County Unified School District. Both nonprofits work to encourage students who are at risk of dropping out of school to become leaders while being responsible and respectful members of society.

"Through our annual Spotlight Night games, local nonprofits have a chance to elevate the important causes they represent and continue to do good in our community," said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. "Supporting education nonprofits and this year’s group of outstanding educators will have a lasting impact on the next generation of leaders."

Also during halftime, the Kings Foundation, alongside Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE), will present sixteen Teacher of the Year Awards. These awards honor the accomplishments of local educational leaders who go above and beyond the average curriculum to promote student success. A committee of education professionals and previous Teachers of the Year interviewed all candidates and SCOE listed the top educators on their website this past fall.

At Saturday’s Spotlight on Education Night, the Men’s Leadership Academy and Women’s Leadership Academy will take over the arena, sharing their message with Kings fans through in-game activations and an informational kiosk at Plaza Level section 111. As a fun way of celebrating the evening, Kings players will be announced with the name of their elementary school during introductions and during halftime, teachers and students will participate in Family Feud: Education Edition.

Each season, the Kings share their platform with local nonprofits for spotlight nights where the nonprofit partner is able to curate in-game programming, engage over 17,500 fans on the concourse and in the plaza, fundraise through the team’s 50/50 raffle, and share their message through various channels including the team’s social media platforms. The series of three nights focus on the pillars of the Kings Foundation – sustainability, health, and education. Earlier this season, the Kings invited Yolo Farm to Fork to take over Golden 1 Center for Spotlight on Sustainability Night and Health Education Council for Spotlight on Health Night.

Tickets for the game on Saturday, March 3 are available at Kings.com.

For more information, please visit Kings.com/Community.