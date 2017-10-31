Kings Exercise Option on Five Players

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings announced today the team has exercised its 2018-19 options on center Willie Cauley-Stein, guards Buddy Hield and Malachi Richardson, forward Skal Labissiere, and center Georgios Papagiannis, according to Kings General Manager Vlade Divac.

Cauley-Stein is entering his third season with the Kings after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. An All-Rookie Second Team honoree as a rookie, Cauley-Stein has registered 7.7 points (.544 FG%, .656 FT%) and 5.0 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per contest over 145 career games played (started 64).

An 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First Team honoree, Buddy Hield amassed 10.6 points (.422 FG%, .384 3pt%, .852 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 23.2 minutes per game in 82 games with New Orleans and Sacramento after being selected sixth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Pelicans.

Richardson enters his second season with the Kings after being with the 22nd overall pick in 2016 NBA Draft and registered 3.6 points (.412 FG%, .286 3pt%, .789 FT%) and 1.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game in 22 games played.

Selected 28th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, Labissiere enters his second season with the Kings. As a rookie during the 2016-17 season, Labissiere averaged 8.8 points (.537 FG%, .375 3pt%, .703 FT%), 4.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game in 33 games played (started 12).

Papagiannis also enters his second season with the Kings after being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and averaged 5.6 points (.549 FG%, .857 FT%), 3.9 rebounds in 16.1 minutes in 22 games played.