Sacramento Kings City Edition Uniform Salutes Franchise History, Updated for the Future With New Emblems

Today, the Sacramento Kings unveiled their fourth uniform for the 2017-18 season, the Nike City Edition uniforms. The baby blue and red color scheme that has woven through the franchise’s history and forever connected to the team that began the City’s love affair with basketball returns to the team’s identity for a refreshed look.

The team’s baby blue and red color scheme will transform Golden 1 Center from the court up, when the new “Sactown” hardwood – one of three courts developed to connect with the Nike uniform scheme – is utilized for select games beginning in February. The Kings are the only NBA franchise to feature a court connected to each of its uniform combinations.

“Thirty-two years ago, the Kings transformed Sacramento and created a community of basketball fans that are unmatched around the NBA,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “The City Uniforms look back at the team that forever changed Sacramento, with new emblems for the next generation of fan and the future of our team.”

During the final season (2015-16) at Sleep Train Arena, the Kings brought back the original Baby Blues and a matching court to celebrate the franchise’s proud past, before moving to Golden 1 Center and beginning the next chapter of its proud future. For the 2017-18 season, the City Edition blends elements of the team’s storied identity, with new emblems and insignia of a new era of Kings basketball.

For the first time, the team’s secondary lion is introduced to the uniform scheme. The mark – in a new red and granite color palette – pays tribute to the unmatched pride and loyalty of the NBA’s best fans.

Granite striping follows the contours of the jersey outlining the retro red trim. The white accent blocking along the shoulders of the uniform, modernize the team’s retro look. “Sacramento Proud” embossed above the jock tag, reminds the team of the fans and their passion for the franchise each time they step on to the court.

The team’s granite crown – linked to the pride of the franchise – updates the waistband of the shorts. At the left knee, the Kings retro script has been updated with the team’s modern typeface introduced in 2016.

For eight home games during the 2017-18 season, the Kings will utilize the City Edition uniforms and “Sactown” Court at Golden 1 Center. New t-shirts, hats, and gear provide fans the opportunity to mirror the squad’s on-court look.

For more information, visit Kings.com/City.