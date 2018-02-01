Kings Celebrate Black History Month with Community Awards, In-Game Entertainment and Non-Profit Support

The Sacramento Kings long-standing tradition of honoring the cultures and lifestyles that make the region rich and diverse continues with the team’s upcoming 18th Annual Black History Month Celebration tipping off February 2. Garrett Temple will open the month-long celebration by addressing Kings fans before the game.

During the team’s seven home games in the month of February and at events in the community, players, team staff, fans and community partners will celebrate the accomplishments of diverse leaders in our community and around the country. The team will examine key moments in history through in-game videos and examine personal experiences like trips to the National Civil Rights Museum and Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and other unique opportunities.

Beyond the team’s events at Golden 1 Center, Garrett Temple and George Hill will extend their mentorship programs at Sacramento High School and Encina High School with students. Both will host small-session dialogues that examine important moments in black history, issues that students continue to face, and how athletes can serve as community leaders to inspire change. The organization will also host an employee, private screening of the feature documentary, “The First to Do It”, a story chronicling the life of Earl Lloyd – the first African American to play in the NBA.

The Kings Foundation Dream All-Star Awards – the team’s annual Black History Month honors – salute local community leaders, nominated by their colleagues and peers, for their achievements, accomplishments and efforts to make positive impacts throughout the Sacramento region. The Kings will award this year’s first Dream All-star recipient, Dr. Bryan Lee of Kaiser Permanente, during the first quarter of the February 2 game at Golden 1 Center. Dream All-Star Award recipients will also select a non-profit partners – like American Heart Association, Unsung Heroes: African-American Veterans, and UMOJA College Outreach – to join the organization at Golden 1 Center to help raise awareness for their causes, benefit from the team’s 50/50 raffle, and enjoy the excitement of Kings basketball.

Other distinguished honorees this year include:

Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn

Stephanie McLemore Bray, President and CEO, United Way California Capitol Region

Jordan Davis, Student Leader, John F. Kennedy High School

Lisa Daniels, Executive Director, Unsung Heroes Living History Project

and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Building on the team’s history from previous celebrations, each during game in February will contain special in-game programming and vignettes highlighting influential activists, leaders, and athletes committed to promoting inclusion and diversity. Special performances will include powerful spoken word artists, diverse dance performances, and a choir ensemble from Calvary Christian Center – all promoting equality, diversity and inclusion reflecting the values of our community.

For more information about Kings Black History Month celebrations, including upcoming entertainment and award recipients, visit Kings.com.