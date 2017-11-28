Sacramento Kings Annual Season of Doing Good to Tip Off with “Adopt a High School Program”

Sacramento, Calif – During the holiday season each year, the Sacramento Kings, their partners, and the team’s charitable arm – the Kings Foundation – work with volunteers, non-profits and community organizations to invest in the region and promote acts of #DoGood. The 2017 Season of Doing Good, presented by K-LOVE, will feature a wide variety of events throughout the Sacramento region to support our community, use basketball as an agent of change and social good, and spread holiday spirit while encouraging Kings fans and others to volunteer and serve.

Generous community contributions from Sacramento Kings players sit at the center of the Season of Doing Good. This season, Garrett Temple and George Hill will “adopt” Sacramento and Encina High Schools and serve as mentors to students, creating a culture of openness and inclusion on campus. Beginning with student athletes, players will create educational opportunities through town halls and school assemblies to help inspire leadership and empower students to serve each other throughout the year. Garrett will host his first town hall at Sacramento High School on Wednesday, November 29 and George will host a town hall at Encina High School on Monday, December 11.

"As athletes, in the NBA or high school, we have the ability to serve as leaders and role models in our community,” said Kings Guard Garrett Temple. “Through this program I’m excited to connect with the students at Sac High to learn more about the issues they are facing and facilitate an open dialogue about leadership."

"The future of our community is in the hands of our students," said Kings Guard George Hill. "I look forward to supporting and spending time with the young people at Encina High School as we come together to have a conversation about the matters important to today’s youth."

Kings players Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vince Carter, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Zach Randolph, as well as George Hill and Garrett Temple, have purchased and donated over $130,000 in tickets to entertain families and students who may not be able to experience an NBA game, support educational initiatives, salute regional first responders and more.

With the team on two extended road-trips to the Mid-West and East Coast, volunteers from the organization will also pitch in to share the holiday spirit. Kings Volunteers will host Junior Kings basketball clinics, help distribute bikes to kids from around the region, delivery trees and toys and more.

"The Season of Doing Good is a special time for us to give back to Sacramento and support those in need,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Through acts of doing good from our players and volunteers, we hope to make a lasting impression on young people and families throughout the region."

Select Season of Doing Good events include:

Saturday, December 9 – Bike and Toy Giveaway

1,500 kids will receive a brand-new bike and a special Christmas gift, as well as each family receiving a holiday meal.

Monday, December 11 – Movie Night with Willie Cauley-Stein

Youth groups will join Willie for a special screening of Jumanji.

Sunday, December 17 – Ice Skating

Youth from Wind Youth Services will be treated to a holiday ice skating party at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink.

Friday, December 22 – Blood Source Blood Drive

Donors at Sunrise Mall will receive a free ticket to an upcoming Kings game.

Season of Doing Good event guests and audiences are pre-determined and selected with local non-profit partners and community organizations. Additional events will be announced based on availability. For more information about individual events, email jjacobs@kings.com for media availabilities.

The Kings Foundation is a non-profit organization that works year-round to with the goal of supporting the Sacramento region through special events, unique programs and volunteer opportunities. Serving as an agent of change, the Foundation’s ongoing efforts look to #DoGood, impact the world and make #SacramentoProud.

For more information on the Sacramento Kings Foundation or the Season of Doing Good, visit Kings.com/Community.

