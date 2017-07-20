Kings Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings today announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule, which opens with a pair of contests against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Oct. 2 from Golden 1 Center (7 p.m. PDT) and Friday, Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center (5:30 p.m. PDT).

An annual event on the preseason slate, the Kings will once again take on the L.A. Lakers from Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8 (6 p.m. PDT) before returning home to play the Portland Trailblazers the following night on Monday, Oct. 9 (7 p.m. PDT).

Sacramento rounds out its six-game exhibition calendar with back-to-back road contests at the L.A. Clippers on Thursday, Oct. 12 (7:30 p.m. PDT) followed by the preseason finale versus Golden State on Friday, Oct. 13 from Oracle Arena (7:30 p.m. PDT).

Kings fans can gain access to preseason tickets before the general public by visiting Kings.com/preseason or by securing a Season Ticket Membership or half-season plan by calling 888-91-KINGS.

Following is the Kings complete 2017-18 preseason schedule: