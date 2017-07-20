Kings Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule
Exhibition Slate Highlighted by Preseason Opener vs. San Antonio at Golden 1 Center and Contests with the Lakers from Las Vegas and Warriors in Oakland
SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings today announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule, which opens with a pair of contests against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Oct. 2 from Golden 1 Center (7 p.m. PDT) and Friday, Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center (5:30 p.m. PDT).
An annual event on the preseason slate, the Kings will once again take on the L.A. Lakers from Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8 (6 p.m. PDT) before returning home to play the Portland Trailblazers the following night on Monday, Oct. 9 (7 p.m. PDT).
Sacramento rounds out its six-game exhibition calendar with back-to-back road contests at the L.A. Clippers on Thursday, Oct. 12 (7:30 p.m. PDT) followed by the preseason finale versus Golden State on Friday, Oct. 13 from Oracle Arena (7:30 p.m. PDT).
Kings fans can gain access to preseason tickets before the general public by visiting Kings.com/preseason or by securing a Season Ticket Membership or half-season plan by calling 888-91-KINGS.
Following is the Kings complete 2017-18 preseason schedule:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|ARENA (CITY)
|TIPOFF
|Monday, Oct. 2
|San Antonio
|Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 6
|@ Spurs
|AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)
|5:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|@ L.A. Lakers
|T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
|6:00 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 9
|Portland
|Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
|7:00 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 12
|@ L.A. Clippers
|Staples Center (Los Angeles, CA)
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 13
|@ Warriors
|Oracle Arena (Oakland, CA)
|7:30 p.m.
|All times listed above are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).