Kings Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

Exhibition Slate Highlighted by Preseason Opener vs. San Antonio at Golden 1 Center and Contests with the Lakers from Las Vegas and Warriors in Oakland
Posted: Jul 20, 2017

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings today announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule, which opens with a pair of contests against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Oct. 2 from Golden 1 Center (7 p.m. PDT) and Friday, Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center (5:30 p.m. PDT).

An annual event on the preseason slate, the Kings will once again take on the L.A. Lakers from Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8 (6 p.m. PDT) before returning home to play the Portland Trailblazers the following night on Monday, Oct. 9 (7 p.m. PDT).

Sacramento rounds out its six-game exhibition calendar with back-to-back road contests at the L.A. Clippers on Thursday, Oct. 12 (7:30 p.m. PDT) followed by the preseason finale versus Golden State on Friday, Oct. 13 from Oracle Arena (7:30 p.m. PDT).

Kings fans can gain access to preseason tickets before the general public by visiting Kings.com/preseason or by securing a Season Ticket Membership or half-season plan by calling 888-91-KINGS.

Following is the Kings complete 2017-18 preseason schedule:

DATE OPPONENT ARENA (CITY) TIPOFF
Monday, Oct. 2 San Antonio Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) 7:00 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 @ Spurs AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX) 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 8 @ L.A. Lakers T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV) 6:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9 Portland Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12 @ L.A. Clippers Staples Center (Los Angeles, CA) 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13 @ Warriors Oracle Arena (Oakland, CA) 7:30 p.m.
All times listed above are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Tags
Kings, Press Release, Preseason Schedule

Related Content

Kings Assign Papagiannis, Richardson and Jackson to Reno Bighorns

Kings Assign Papagiannis, Richardson and Jackson to Reno Bighorns

Sacramento Kings Annual Season of Doing Good to Tip Off with “Adopt a High School Program”

Sacramento Kings Annual Season of Doing Good to Tip Off with “Adopt a High School Program”

Kings First 17-18 Season Spotlight Night Supports Local Non-Profit to Further Their Sustainability Work in Sacramento Region

Kings First 17-18 Season Spotlight Night Supports Local Non-Profit to Further Their Sustainability Work in Sacramento Region

Related Content

Kings

Press Release

Preseason Schedule