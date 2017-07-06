Kings Add Phil Ricci to Coaching Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today have added Phil Ricci as an assistant player development coach on Head Coach Dave Joerger’s staff.

Ricci brings nearly twenty years of collegiate and professional basketball experience to Sacramento, including a playing career that spanned a half dozen countries and the NBA Development League.

The northern California native and former Galt Warrior standout spent a decade playing abroad in Spain, Japan, Korea, France, Israel and the Czech Republic, where he guided Nymburk to an appearance in the 2010 European Cup for the first time in club history.

Prior to embarking overseas, the 6-7 forward parlayed a successful stint at Delta Community College (Stockton, CA) to a scholarship at Oregon State, where he averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in route to All-Pac 10 First Team honors as a senior (2002). A year later, he registered 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest with Huntsville of the Development League after spending the summer as a member of the Kings training camp roster.