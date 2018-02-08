Kings Acquire Bruno Caboclo

The Sacramento Kings acquired forward Bruno Caboclo from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Malachi Richardson, the team announced today.

Originally selected 20th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Caboclo has appeared in 34 games this season for Toronto’s G-League affiliate 905 Raptors, averaging 14.4 points (.396 FG%, .335 3pt%, .831 FT%), 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.33 steals, 1.65 blocks and 30.7 minutes per contest.

In his second NBA campaign out of Syracuse, Richardson appeared in 25 games for Sacramento this season, registering 3.5 points (.330 FG%, .308 3pt%, .773 FT%) and 1.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per contest. He also appeared in six games (all starts) for the team’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns, averaging 12.0 points (.353 FG%, .346 3pt%, .882 FT%), 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.72 steals and 28.9 minutes per game.