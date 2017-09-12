Kings to Open 2017-18 Training Camp on Sept. 26

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings will tip-off 2017-18 training camp with a morning practice on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from the downtown practice facility at Golden 1 Center. The team will conduct training sessions throughout the week before opening its preseason calendar at home against San Antonio on Oct. 2.

Additionally, the Kings annual media day will take place on Monday, Sept. 25 from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Kings Practice Facility, where players, coaches and select basketball personnel will be available for interviews and head shot photographs.

The schedule continues from the road where Sacramento again faces San Antonio on Friday, Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center, followed by a back-to-back featuring the annual Las Vegas preseason matchup with the Lakers from T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8 and a return to Sacramento for a meeting with Portland on Monday, Oct. 9. A pair of away contests round out the exhibition docket, with games at the Clippers on Thursday, Oct. 12 and the preseason finale against Golden State on Friday, Oct. 13 in Oakland.