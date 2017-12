George Hill (Illness) is listed as PROBABLE while De'Aaron Fox (Right Quadriceps Contusion) and Harry Giles (Bi Lateral Knee Rehabilitation) are OUT for Wednesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Participation Status Key:

Probable – 75% chance that the player will play in the game

Questionable – 50% chance that the player will play in the game

Doubtful – 25% chance that the player will play in the game

Out – Player will not play in the game