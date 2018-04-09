Injury Report: Kings at Spurs

Posted: Apr 09, 2018

Harry Giles (Bi Lateral Knee Rehabilitation), Iman Shumpert (Continued Post-Surgical Left Knee Rehabilitation & Left Foot Plantar Fasciitis), Garrett Temple (Sprained Left Ankle), Skal Labissiere (Sprained Left Ankle) and Frank Mason III (Sore Left Heel) are listed as OUT for tonight's game in San Antonio.

Participation Status Key:

Probable – 75% chance that the player will play in the game
Questionable – 50% chance that the player will play in the game
Doubtful – 25% chance that the player will play in the game
Out – Player will not play in the game

