Hield and Bogdanovic to Participate in 2018 MTN Dew Kickstart Rising Stars

Today, the NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guards Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been selected to participate with the World Team in the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars during NBA All-Star Weekend.

This marks the second straight year that Hield will participate with the World Team after earning the honor in 2017 as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Joining Hield and Bogdanovic on the World Team are the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (Cameroon), Ben Simmons (Australia) and Dario Saric (Croatia), the Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (Canada), the Chicago Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen (Finland), the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (Canada), the New York Knicks’ Frank Ntilikina (France) and the Indiana Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania).

In his second season, Hield is averaging 12.5 points (.438 FG%, .438 3pt%, .898 FT%), 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 24.1 minutes per game, all career-highs, in 45 games and is currently ranked sixth in the NBA in three-point percentage.

Bogdanovic is averaging 11.4 points (.480 FG%, .394 3pt%, .829 FT%), 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 26.8 minutes in 44 games as a rookie this season. In the month of January, Bogdanovic has averages of 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games thus far.

Prior to 2018, Sacramento has featured 11 players named to play in Rookie or Rising Stars Challenge dating back to 1994, with the most recent being Isaiah Thomas in 2013. Tyreke Evans earned MVP honors of the game as a rookie in 2010.

Sacramento Kings All-Star Rookie Game Participants

1994 Bobby Hurley - Honorary Coach

1995 Brian Grant, Michael Smith

1996 Tyus Edney

1998 Michael Stewart

2000 Jason Williams

2002 Hedo Turkoglu

2010 Tyreke Evans (MVP), Omri Casspi

2011 Tyreke Evans*, DeMarcus Cousins

2012 DeMarcus Cousins

2013 Isaiah Thomas

*Evans named to Sophomore Team but due to injury did not participate