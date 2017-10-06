Harry Giles Update

Posted: Oct 06, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Kings rookie forward Harry Giles will be out through at least January while he and the Kings training staff focus on a measured and sustained progression plan designed to improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees. Giles is otherwise healthy and will continue as he has during the preseason to actively participate in controlled elements during team practices. Given his age, personal injury history and the wealth of scientific research supporting a methodical approach to ACL prevention and rehabilitation, Giles will continue on this track going forward and be reevaluated routinely throughout the program.   

