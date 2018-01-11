Frank Mason III Injury Update

An MRI conducted yesterday at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento revealed that Kings guard Frank Mason has a partial tear of the right plantar fascia (heel). He has been out of action since sustaining the injury during the closing moments of first quarter play on Sunday, Dec. 31 against Memphis.

He will continue treatment and be reevaluated 4-6 weeks from the date of the original injury.

A rookie out of Kansas, he has posted 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 18.9 minutes per contest in 29 games (two starts).